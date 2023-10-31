/R E M I N D E R -- Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Tuesday, October 31, 2023/ Français

Note: All times local

National Capital Region, Canada


Private meetings


10:00 a.m.   

The Prime Minister will chair the Cabinet meeting.


2:00 p.m.     

The Prime Minister will attend Question Period.

