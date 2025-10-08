In the news release, Leading patient groups applaud Ontario's move to fast-track access to life-saving cancer drugs, issued 07-Oct-2025 by Colorectal Cancer Resource & Action Network (CCRAN) over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that the Participating Patient Advocacy Organizations list has been updated to include "Canadian Immunocompromised Advocacy Network" and "Immunocompromised People Are Not Expendable" as originally issued inadvertently without these two organizations. The complete, corrected release follows:

Leading patient groups applaud Ontario's move to fast-track access to life-saving cancer drugs

TORONTO, Oct. 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Cancer patients and their families across Ontario are welcoming new hope with the launch of a provincial pilot program to accelerate access to high-priority cancer drugs - a step advocates say will save time, save lives and strengthen confidence in the health care system.

The Colorectal Cancer Resource & Action Network (CCRAN), in collaboration with Save Your Skin Foundation and 11 additional patient advocacy groups, applauds the announcement as a vital step toward timely access to promising new treatments.

Cancer remains the leading cause of death in Ontario and across Canada. Patients currently wait an average of two years after Health Canada approval to gain access to new medicines, and this is inclusive of a delay of more than five months before drugs are covered under Ontario's public drug plan. Patients simply cannot afford these delays. The accelerated access pilot program represents a vital step towards addressing this gap and ensuring patients have faster access to potentially life-saving therapies.

"An accelerated access program represents a critical step forward to ensuring cancer patients receive promising new treatments when they need them most -- not after avoidable delays that can cost lives and hope," said Dr. Michael Raphael, GI Medical Oncologist at the Odette Cancer Centre, Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre, and Assistant Professor, Division of Medical Oncology, University of Toronto.

Patients, too, see the pilot as a lifeline.

"Having rapid access to these medications is not just reducing financial toxicities but directly saving lives and families," said Dianna, a metastatic endometrial cancer patient from Toronto. "Cancer can be very aggressive, and it's a race against time."

CCRAN emphasized that this announcement provides hope while laying the groundwork for the future.

"We commend the Ontario government for its leadership in launching this pilot program, which will bring much-needed hope to patients and families across the province," said Filomena Servidio-Italiano, President and CEO, CCRAN. "This initiative represents an important step toward improving outcomes, extending survival and restoring quality of life."

CCRAN and its partner organizations welcome this progress and stand ready to collaborate with all stakeholders to support the pilot's success. Together, patient groups, clinicians and government can ensure that adults, children and adolescents with cancer have timely, evidence-based access to the treatments they need.

The coalition encourages all levels of government, public drug programs, and regulatory bodies to work in unison to ensure the pilot is successful and sets the stage for a national shift toward faster, more equitable access to life-saving treatments.

Participating Patient Advocacy Organizations include:

Colorectal Cancer Resource & Action Network (CCRAN)

Save Your Skin Foundation

All.Can Canada

AYA CAN

Brain Tumour Foundation of Canada

Canadian Cancer Survivor Network

Cholangio-Hepatocellular Carcinoma Canada

HPV Global Action

Liver Canada

Lung Cancer Canada

Lymphoma Canada

My Gut Feeling -- Stomach Cancer Foundation of Canada

Pancreatic Cancer Canada

Canadian Immunocompromised Advocacy Network

Immunocompromised People Are Not Expendable

These organizations remain committed to supporting the implementation of the pilot and offering their expertise to shape a patient-centered, sustainable long-term solution.

