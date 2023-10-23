In the news release, Cadillac Fairview Unveils 'Canadian Chroma' a New Immersive Experience Celebrating Canadian Culture at CF Toronto Eaton Centre, issued 18-Oct-2023 by Cadillac Fairview Corporation Limited over CNW, we are advised by the company that there have been changes to the release's fifth paragraph and the caption of the second photo. The complete, corrected release follows:

Cadillac Fairview Unveils 'Canadian Chroma' a New Immersive Experience Celebrating Canadian Culture at CF Toronto Eaton Centre

Guests are invited to experience the vibrant tapestry of Canada at free exhibit

TORONTO, Oct. 23, 2023 /CNW/ - Cadillac Fairview (CF) is pleased to unveil a new interactive exhibit at CF Toronto Eaton Centre entitled, Canadian Chroma, presented by CF. Now open at the centre, guests are invited to experience an immersive, multi-sensorial journey celebrating Canadian culture through sights, sounds and colour. Transforming the corridor connecting the North end of the shopping centre from Dundas to Albert's Way, Canadian Chroma explores the many colours of Canada, from the seasons and spaces to the art and uniqueness that connects the nation through five distinctive and interactive exhibits:

Discover the wonder of the Aurora Borealis at CF Toronto Eaton Centre (CNW Group/Cadillac Fairview Corporation Limited) A showcase of Mangeshig Pawis-Steckley’s artwork, which aims to rejuvenate Anishinaabe culture using a modern woodland art style. (CNW Group/Cadillac Fairview Corporation Limited)

Explore Colourful Canadian Capsules

When guests step inside a Colour Capsule, they will be invited to scan an item to apply a special colour filter that transforms an iconic Canadian landscape, revealing the beauty of Canada with a vibrant, colourful twist.

Discover Canada's Seasonal Colours

Inside this flow of seasonal wonder, guests can ignite the cosy calm of winter, the lively bloom of spring, the serene warmth of summer, or the gentle whisper of fall, letting the unexpected beauty of the seasons unfold in the scene before them.

Immerse in the Northern Lights

This space allows guests to discover the wonder of the Aurora Borealis, encouraging them to explore this magnificent phenomenon and uncover how their movements and sounds transform their surroundings.

'Reimagine Landscapes' Artist Showcase

Guests can explore the artistic showcase of seven artists, each representing diverse Indigenous communities across Canada, curated in partnership with MASSIVart. Within this space, guests can swipe several interactive screens to reveal the creativity of each artist as they capture the beauty of our shared lands. Featured artwork comes from top names in the Indigenous contemporary art scene including Mariah Meawasige, Kaya Joan, Aeden Corey, Mangeshig Pawis-Steckley, Emily Kewageshig, Casey Koyczan and Eliot White-Hill, Kwulasultun.

Weave Canada's Colourful Tapestry

Through a living guestbook, guests can weave together the threads that celebrate the diversity of the Canadian community. By tapping the screen to select a thread colour, guests will connect it to any spot on the globe, creating a digital tapestry blooming with colourful connections worldwide.

"As one of the busiest shopping centres in North America, we proudly welcome millions of guests from all over the world each year and we are thrilled to offer this new and uniquely Canadian experience to delight our visitors," said Sheila Jennings, General Manager, CF Toronto Eaton Centre. "We hope this exhibit creates a memorable experience for our shoppers to discover the vibrant and diverse landscape of Canada while connecting with one another."

"At Cadillac Fairview, we have a rich history of creating iconic destinations that bring people together and we're proud to continually surprise and delight our guests with creative campaigns and events that aim to inspire and entertain," said Craig Flannagan, VP of Marketing, Cadillac Fairview. "Adding new immersive experiences to our spaces gives customers more reasons to visit our properties and differentiate CF. We hope custom exhibits like Canadian Chroma will leave guests with a lasting impression."

CF Toronto Eaton Centre guests can visit Canadian Chroma daily during regular shopping center hours, free of charge, in the space formerly occupied by Nordstrom.

For further information, please visit cftorontoeatoncentre.com.

About Cadillac Fairview

Cadillac Fairview(CF) is one of the largest owners, operators, investors and developers of best-in-class office, retail, multi-family residential, industrial and mixed-use properties in North America.

Wholly owned by the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, with assets under management of more than $29 billion, CF manages over 35 million square feet of leasable space at 68 landmark properties across Canada, including Toronto-Dominion Centre, CF Toronto Eaton Centre, Tour Deloitte, CF Carrefour Laval, CF Chinook Centre and CF Pacific Centre.

Driven by its purpose of Transforming Communities for a Vibrant Tomorrow, CF is continually striving to make a positive impact in communities where it operates by promoting social connection, growth, and a sustainable future. Visit cadillacfairview.com for more information.

