"BAGS 2 RICHES" FINDS INSPIRATION IN THE STORIES OF CANADA'S MOST SUCCESSFUL NEWCOMERS

"As the son of an immigrant, this series deeply resonates with me on both a personal and professional level," said Vinay Virmani, Chief Content Officer, The Good Karma Company. "I want to thank Simplii Financial for recognizing the importance of telling these stories and shining a light on the power of the Canadian mosaic."

Bags 2 Riches is an ode to the risk takers with an emphasis on new Canadians and the diversity of their Canadian success stories, as told through first-hand accounts. The documentary traces the roots of each person's journey while sharing their new life in Canada. The series relives the lows and celebrates the highs as each individual recounts the tests they faced in the lead-up to their success. The focal point is not only how they're enriching themselves, but also those around them in their new home.

"We believe in giving newcomers the best start possible when it comes to their finances," says Vineet Malhotra, Managing Director and Head, Simplii Financial. "Our passion for the experiences of new Canadians is what compelled us to bring these stories to life."

The first episode, available now, features Toronto Raptors centre, and Saint Lucian born, Chris Boucher. Told in his own words, Boucher chronicles his family's move to Montreal at the age of five, and the challenges he faced integrating into his new home. His journey from poverty and homelessness to NBA Champion is an inspiring tale that showcases the power of belief and determination to achieve one's dreams.

The series is an opportunity to inspire viewers, to believe that regardless of your background and journey, the ability to seize the moment and embrace your potential through hard work, community and vision exists in Canada.

About The Good Karma Company:

The Good Karma Company is a Canadian production company specializing in documentary and reality production. The Good Karma Company owns and operates UNINTERRUPTED Canada, which produces athlete empowerment content. Titles produced by the two companies include Superfan the Nav Bhatia Story; Par-Lay: Bet on Yourself, Anything is Possible, WICK and Black Ice. Current projects in production include "SINC": The Christine Sinclair Story, Late to the Party and Grind Now Shine Later: The Chris Boucher Story.

About Simplii Financial:

Simplii Financial is a market leader in banking for new Canadians. Simplii offers account enrollment from more than 96 countries, same-day, no-fee cash transfers to more than 130 countries, and a new suite of multicurrency accounts. The bank also facilitates international student payments for most Canadian educational institutions from over 120 currencies. Simplii delivers a simple and easy way to bank with 24/7 access to online, mobile and telephone banking with no monthly fees, as well as access to one of the largest national ATM networks through CIBC. For more information about Simplii Financial please visit www.simplii.com or by following on Twitter @SimpliiFin, Instagram @SimpliiFin or on Facebook.

