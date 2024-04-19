Media Advisory - Ministers Anand and Sudds to highlight investments to support small businesses in Budget 2024: A Fair Chance for Every Generation English
19 avr, 2024, 16:34 ET
GATINEAU , QC, April 19, 2024 /CNW/ - The Honorable Anita Anand , President of the Treasury Board of Canada, will be accompanied by the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, the Honorable Jenna Sudds , in Ottawa to highlight the federal budget's investments aimed at strengthen the economy in a way that benefits everyone.
A photo opportunity and press briefing will follow the announcement.
Please note that details are subject to change and this is local time.
|
Date :
|
Sunday April 21, 2024
|
Hour :
|
1:15 a.m. ( EDT )
|
Place :
|
Invest Ottawa
Bayview Course
7 Bayview Station Road
Ottawa, Ontario
To register, send an email to [email protected]
providing your name and that of your press office before 12:15 p.m. ( EDT ) on Sunday, April 21, 2024.
SOURCE Emploi et Développement social Canada
Renseignements: Media only: Soraya Lemur, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, Jenna Sudds, [email protected]; Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, [email protected]
