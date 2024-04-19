Media Advisory - Ministers Anand and Sudds to highlight investments to support small businesses in Budget 2024: A Fair Chance for Every Generation English

GATINEAU , QC, April 19, 2024 /CNW/ - The Honorable  Anita Anand , President of the Treasury Board of Canada, will be accompanied by the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, the Honorable Jenna Sudds , in Ottawa to highlight the federal budget's investments aimed at strengthen the economy in a way that benefits everyone.  

A photo opportunity and press briefing will follow the announcement.

Please note that details are subject to change and this is local time.

Date :        

Sunday April 21, 2024


Hour :

1:15 a.m. ( EDT )


Place :      

Invest Ottawa

Bayview Course

7 Bayview Station Road

Ottawa, Ontario

To register, send an email to [email protected]

 providing your name and that of your press office before 12:15 p.m. ( EDT ) on Sunday, April 21, 2024.

Media only: Soraya Lemur, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, Jenna Sudds

